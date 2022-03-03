hamburger

AP Capital: HC directs State govt to adhere to CRDA Act

G. Naga Sridhar | Hyderabad, March 3 | Updated on: Mar 03, 2022

Directs government to execute Amaravati master plan in six months

In a significant judgment, a three-member bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court has on Thursday directed Andhra Pradesh government to adhere to Captial Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act for capital at Amaravati.

In its judgment after hearing petitions challenging State government’s move to decentralise capital instead of single capital at Amaravati as decided by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, the High Court also directed to implement the Master Plan for Amaravati as per CRDA Act and commitment given to the farmers at the time of land-pooling within six months.

