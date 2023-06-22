Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the ₹100 crore edible oil refinery, Godrej Agrovet, at Chintalapudi, Eluru district.

Reddy also laid foundation stone for manufacturing units of Kribhco Green Energy Viswa Samudra Bio Energy CCL Food and Beverages in the State involving a total investment of about ₹1,325 crore.

Speaking virtually from Amaravati, the Chief Minister said the new upcoming units would provide direct and indirect employment to over 2,500.

The Kribhco and Viswa Samudra bioethanol units at Sarvepalli with a production capacity 500 and 200 kilo liters would provide jobs to over 1,000 and 500, respectively.

CCL coffee manufacturing unit at Tirupati district with an annual production capacity of 16,000 tonnes would provide direct and indirect employment to 400, according to a release.