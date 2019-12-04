AP CM Jagan to inaugurate KIA motors plant

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the manufacturing unit of the KIA Motors India factory at Erramanchi village in Anantapur district on Thursday.

The Korean automotive company is currently manufacturing Seltos SUV from the Greenfield plant and is expected to introduce several new models over the next two-three years.

In tune with the government policy of developing backward areas with industrialization and providing 75 per cent reservation for locals in jobs, the KIA Project will generate employment for 4,000 permanent employees and 7,000 temporary employees with 100 per cent employment to people for its unskilled labor requirement.

Continuing the State policy of preparing a competent workforce to suit the needs of the industry, KIA’s manufacturing unit will partner with the state in upgrading the skills of the workforce from locals to suit the requirements of industries.

KIA, its vendors and affiliates had employed 12,835 workers of whom 10,887 hail from Andhra Pradesh, of which 7029 are from Ananthapur district. With the initiatives of the Government, the region from Ananthapur to Bengaluru is being developed as an economic hub.

The State is setting up skill development centres in engineering colleges at all the 25 Parliamentary constituencies and is setting up a skill development university which will be the umbrella for the Centres.

The Centres of Excellence will impart training in tune with the changing times and requirements of industries and will bring in a government-academic-industry interface for mutual benefit.

The Chief Minister has been proactive and clear in pronouncing the policy of transparent and corruption-free governance with a single point clearance for industries and is particular on inviting industries in backward areas which will generate economic activity.

Bus unit

Recently, Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy announced that Government has allocated 120 acres of land to a bus company called Veera Vahan Udyog Private Limited and they are all ser to manufacture buses with an investment is about Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase in Ananthapur district.