Hyderabad, Nov 13: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to halt Uranium mining exploration works in the Kappatralla reserve forest in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress Party Government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given stage - I approvals for conducting explorations in the region to assess the availability of uranium.

As the preliminary explorations yielded positive results, the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research had notified further exploration in about 465 ha of the forest through commissioning of 86 bore holes.

However, in the wake of strong protests from the locals, the Chief Minister had decided to halt the exploration permanently, according to P Ranjit Bhasha, District Collector, Kurnool.

