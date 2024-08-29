Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the ErbaMDx MonkeyPox RT-PCR kit of the Visakhapatnam-based Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).
The kit of AMTZ would help further strengthen the brand name of Andhra Pradesh in industry and innovation, the Chief Minister said while launching the kit.
“Proud to launch India’s first indigenous Monkeypox RT-PCR kit at AP Medtech Zone, Visakhapatnam. Developed at AMTZ with Transasia Diagnostics, this kit is validated by ICMR and CDSCO,’‘ Naidu said in a tweet on Thursday.
The lyophilised components in the kit are designed to be suitable for shipping and use even in remote areas, the Chief Minister said adding: ``This kit also reflects “Make in AP” on the world stage, demonstrating India’s leadership in healthcare innovation. I congratulate the teams at AMTZ and Transasia Diagnostics for this innovation and commend their devotion to addressing global health challenges.”
