Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Naidu, who left for New Delhi from Vijayawada this afternoon, met Modi this evening. He is understood to have discussed a range of issues, including the facilitation of multilateral agencies’ loans for the new capital Amaravati, the foundation stone for a new railway zone, the Polavaram Project, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and the Centre’s assistance for flood relief.

On Tuesday, Naidu is expected to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others.