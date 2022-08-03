AP CM orders probe into gas leak incident at Atchutapuram SEZ

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the setting up of a high-level committee to probe the gas leak incident at Atchutapuram SEZ near Anakapalle. Around 90 employees were hospitalised after a chemical gas leak at Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited (Seeds), located within the Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC), in Anakapalli district on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting in Amaravati on Wednesday and ordered the probe into the gas leak incident. The probing team will identify the cause for the mishap and the steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Apart from the industry in question, safety audit should also be carried out at all the industries in the State, Reddy said.

Pending enquiry, the government is likely to order the shutdown of the unit, according to a senior official.