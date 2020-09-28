AP CM requests Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on SPB

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested the Centre to confer the nation’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who

passed away on September 25.

Letter to PM

In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy said: “This will be the highest recognition to his remarkable work which lasted for five decades and stays in our memory forever.’’

Awards

Andhra Pradesh is fortunate for being the birthplace of the maestro Balasubrahmanyam who has been hailed as a legendary singer by many.

The “unending saga of his staggering achievements goes beyond music,” the Chief Minister said.

Balasubrahmanyam had received the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Silver Peacock Medal in 2016 as the Indian Film Personality of the Year besides many other honours.