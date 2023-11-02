Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the Congress Plenary of the 25th ICID (International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage) to debate the issue of water transfer during the rainy season from one basin to another to have water preservation and sustainable use.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference along with the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the State government was committed to enhance the agricultural productivity by adopting the principle of ‘more crop for every drop’ enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“But Andhra Pradesh, being the lower riparian State for many rivers like Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Godavari, Krishna and Penna, encounters water shortages during lean monsoon years and also havoc during floods due to intense rains in the catchment areas,” Reddy said

Need of the hour

The water transfer from one basin to another was the need of the hour to address the issues arising out of such situations, he added.

Despite the State having nearly 40 major and minor rivers with rich heritage of agriculture and irrigation dating back to several centuries, Rayalaseema and western parts of south coast were frequently encountering droughts due to scanty rainfall impairing the living conditions of the people of these regions, Reddy said.

Experts may think of micro irrigation and sprinkler systems for effective use of water in agriculture but water transfer from one basin to another during the season of floods within a limited time frame with a drainage and canal system in a cost-effective manner., he added.

Requesting the ICID to discuss designing ways for sustainable agriculture, the Chief Minister said, “You should come out with solutions for sustainable water management in a holistic and comprehensive way that would be technically feasible, economically viable, socially acceptable and environmentally friendly.

About 900 delegates are attending the global meet from across the country and 74 countries, according to a release

