AP CM sticks to three capital model

Notwithstanding the recent judgement of the AP High Court against three capitals for the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to decentralised development and the three capital model.

The decision on capitals is “our right and responsibility’‘ as policy making is the “domain of the legislature’‘, Reddy said.

Rounding off the discussion on legislative competence in the State Assembly in Amaravati on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, “People gave us a thumping mandate with 151 of the 175 seats in the House and courts should not be getting into our domain of making laws. This I am saying with utmost respect towards judiciary and to set the record straight for future generations to come.

“The timeline set by the court, including one month for providing basic amenities in the capital region and six months for setting up other infrastructure in the region, is impossible. The 29 villages form a minor fraction of the total state. We are exploring legal options on the issue.’‘ he said.