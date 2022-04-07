AP CM to revamp Cabinet; 24 ministers resign

Hyderabad, April 7 As part of a major revamp of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, 24 ministers resigned on Thursday after attending their last Cabinet meeting in Amaravati.

In line with the earlier announcement that the entire Cabinet would be revamped after two-and-a-half years , the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will announce his new cabinet on April 11. The new ministers will be swearing in on the same day.

The ministers had tendered their resignations to the Chief Minister after the Cabinet meeting today and who, in turn, would hand over them to the Governor tomorrow.

The selection of new ministers is likely to be guided by the need to provide representation to various castes and communities, apart from the newly created districts. From April 4, 13 new districts have been created taking the number of districts in the state to 26.

The Chief Minister is also expected to choose his new ministerial colleagues keeping in view the state assembly elections in 2024, according to the sources.

Some of the miniters who resigned today are expecting positions in the party while few others are hoping to be named again in the new cabinet based on the caste equations.

The cabinet has approved a new millet policy as proposed by the Agricultural department besides creation of new revenue divisions, among others.