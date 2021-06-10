AP CM urges Centre to expedite funding for Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Prakash Javadekar on the first day of his two-day Delhi visit and discussed various issues including Polavaram project funding.

During the discussions with Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat on Polavaram project, the Chief Minister reiterated the necessity for investment clearance of ₹55,656.87 crore at 2017-18 price list, as recommended by the Central Water Commission and accepted by Technical Advisory Committee of the Ministry, at the earliest so that project works including land acquisition and Relief & Rehabilitation can be completed as per schedule by June 2022.

He requested the Minister to consider water supply component as an integral part of irrigation component and this would be in consonance with the guidelines followed by Ministry for national projects. He sought reimbursement of the expenditure without restricting to component-wise eligibility and asked Shekawat to reimburse the amount for the land acquisition and R&R compensation for project-affected families as per the Right to Fair Compensation & Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act, 2013.

He asked the Minister to permit the shifting if the headquarters of the project authority from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram at an early date as it is difficult to come from Hyderabad for project monitoring and inspection.

Earlier, the Chief Minister requested Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar to solve some problems in environmental clearences regarding stocking works of the Polavaram project, according to a statement.