AP: Covid-19 cases continue to surge, tally reaches 1,097

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh with addition to 81 new patients in the past 24 hours.

This has taken the total tally of the pandemic in the State to 1,097, according to a bulletin released by the Government on Sunday.

However, the death rate is under control as no new death have been reported since yesterday. So far, 31 have succumbed to the dreaded virus in the state while the 231 have been discharged. Various hospitals in the state are now treating 835 corona positive patients.

The Government has increased tests significantly in last few days. From 9 am on Saturday to 9 am on Sunday, 6,768 samples have been tested.

Kurnool continues to have highest number of cases at 279, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 214 and 177 cases respectively.