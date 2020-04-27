AP: Covid-19 surge continues, tally touches 1,177

The Coronavirus positive cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh with addition to 80 new patients in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total tally of the pandemic in the State to 1,177, according to a bulletin released by the Government on Monday

However, the death rate is under control as no new death have been reported since yesterday. So far, 31 succumbed to the dreaded virus in the state while the 235 have been discharged. Various hospitals in the State are now treating 911 corona positive patients.

Kurnool continues to have highest number of cases, followed by Guntur and Krishna districts.