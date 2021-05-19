AP Economic Survey pegs 2020-21 GSDP growth at 1.58%

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Despite Covid-19 challenges, the State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) of Andhra Pradesh grew at 1.58 per cent during 2020-21, according to the State economic survey released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.
“As per the Advance Estimates for the year 2020-21, the GSDP growth of AP at current Prices is 1.58 per cent against Nation’s growth of –3.8 per cent,” the survey said.
The Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh at current prices increased to ₹1,70,215 in 2020-21 from ₹1,68,480 in 2019-20. All India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at ₹1,34,186.
The priorities of the State government continued to be welfare schemes being implemented as part of the ‘Navaratnalu’ a promise which was made in the election mandate of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) before general elections in 2019.
With regard to Covid-19, the survey said: “the State is able to handle the Covid crisis with meticulous planning,’’ adding that the government was taking all the measures for control of the pandemic. During the lockdown and curfew times, government is helping the poor.
Of the 1,80,49,054 samples tested, 14,54,052 have tested positive. The tests done per 10 lakh in the State is 3.3 lakh against the national average of 2.2 lakh.
The government is procuring cryogenic tankers from overseas. The State has been allotted with 590 tonnes of oxygen per day and it is utilising it fully. It had requested the Centre to allot 900 tonnes.
Over 53.28 lakh persons have received the first dose of Covid vaccine while 21.64 lakh spanning health workers, front line workers and persons aged more than 45 years have got both doses, the survey added.
The State budget for 2021-22 will be presented in the Assembly on Thursday. The Cabinet will meet at 8 am tomorrow to approve the Budget.
