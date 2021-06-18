AP extents curfew till June 30 with the easing of curbs

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Andhra Pradesh Government has extended curfew in the state till June 30 as part of the Covid control measures.
However, curbs have been relaxed by an additional four hours till 6 pm. Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.
A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a high-level review meeting on Covid held in Amaravati on Friday.
In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am. All government offices will function normally from June 21 as per the revised norms.
In view of a severe second wave of Coronavirus, the State Government had imposed curfew on May 5 and has been extending it from time to time.
In the meanwhile, according to a government bulletin released today, 6,341 fresh cases of coronavirus have been detected in the state in the last twenty four hours. There were 8,486 recoveries and 57 deaths since Thursday morning, it added.
The number of active cases in the state dropped to 67,629 while the total positives touched 18,39,243 with 17,59,390 recoveries. So far, the pandemic claimed 12,224 lives.
