AP Government gears up to tackle Cyclone Jawed

Andhra Pradesh Government has geared up to tackle Cyclone Jawed and to provide relief and rehabilitation.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had discussed the preparedness with the district collectors and directed them to extend immediate relief to the people in affected areas.

The Government has declared holidays for schools in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts.

Special officers have been appointed for the affected districts and have already reached district head quarters, according to officials.