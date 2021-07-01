AP govt allocates ₹750 crore for YSR Bima scheme for 2021-22

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday formally re-launched the YSR Bima scheme with new guidelines, where the government itself will directly pay the insurance amount to the family of the deceased to make the insurance claims easier. The State government has allocated ₹750 crore for the scheme for the year 2021-22.
In the last two years, the state government had spent ₹1,307 crore for the scheme.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said about 1.30 lakh families have been brought under insurance coverage. Under the scheme, an insurance amount of ₹1 lakh will be paid if the beneficiary aged between 18 to 50 years, who is a breadwinner of the family, succumbs to natural death. A sum of ₹5 lakh will be paid if the beneficiary in the age group of 18 to 70 years dies in an accident.
Also read: Jaganmohan Reddy launches welfare schemes for fishermen
The Chief Minister explained that the Union Government had withdrawn from the insurance scheme from April 2020, which was earlier paying 50 percent of premium. After the Centre’s withdrawal, the entire premium was paid by the State on humanitarian grounds to provide security for those families in need, he added.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...