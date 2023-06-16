Hyderabad, June 16

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally handed over 8,912 AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses built with ₹800 crore to the beneficiaries in Gudivada, Krishna district.

Addressing a public meeting in Gudivada, the Chief Minister said the government was fulfilling its promise of handing over 300 sq ft TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries for just ₹1 each.

Adjacent to the TIDCO houses, 7,728 house sites were allotted in an area of 178 acres for the poor and construction of 4,500 houses in the Jagananna colony was under progress, he added.

Across the State, the government is giving away 300 sq ft TIDCO houses to 1,43,600 beneficiaries for just ₹1 each spending a total amount of ₹9,406 crore.

The Chief Minister sanctioned 4,200 houses for the poor under the Navaratnalu-Pedal Andariki Illu scheme in addition to the 8,859 houses already sanctioned in Gudivada constituency, making it a total of 13,145 houses. An expenditure of ₹1,782 crore was incurred totally in Gudivada constituency alone on housing schemes, according to a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit