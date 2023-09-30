Andhra Pradesh Government launched a new healthcare initiative, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, to provide treatment at the doorstep of the needy.

The programme, Aarogya Suraksha camps will begin from Saturday across the State and will run for 45 days. Speaking at the formal launch of the programme at Amaravati, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the programme was unprecedented in the country in preventive health care and would be implemented through the wide network of village clinics. The district, divisional and mandal offices, village and ward secretariats will also take an active part in it.

Referring to the family doctor concept and the network, Reddy said two PHCs in every mandal will have two doctors each who will alternately visit their designated villages in 104 vehicles to treat the patients in village clinics. On repeated visits, they would be acquainted with the medical history of the patients in all families, establishing themselves as family doctors, he added.

The patients would be treated in Aarogya Suraksha health camps by specialist doctors after identifying their health issues by conducting seven types of diagnostic tests in the households and mapping the entire village. The patients, including those undergoing dialysis and treatment for cancer, would be given medicines free of cost in these camps.

Wherever necessary, further advanced medical tests would be conducted and patients would be guided on further treatment and sent to Aarogyasri network hospitals by hand holding them at every step, the Chief Minister said.

At households and in the Suraksha camps, officials and health teams will also create awareness among the public on the efficient use of Aarogyasri services freely and filing of complaints on grievances.

“With the increase of YSR Aarogyasri ailments and procedures to 2356 and the number of its network hospitals to 2200, people should also know how to avail the services freely,’‘ Reddy added.

