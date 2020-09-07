AP govt permits educational institutions to open from Sept 21

Andhra Pradesh government has permitted the limited opening of educational institutions from September 21.

The government has on Monday issued guidelines as part of the ‘Unlock IV’ and said classes for the students of IX, X, Intermediate can be conducted. The students, however, can only attend with a letter of permission from their parents.

Students pursuing post-graduate as well PhD (research scholars) can also attend classes, as per the guidelines.

While cultural, educational and political meetings can be organised with an upper cap of 100 participants, cinema halls, entertainment parts will continue to remain closed.

The open air theatres, however, can function, the guidelines said.