AP govt relaxes curfew across state

Andhra Pradesh on Monday relaxed Covid-19 curfew restrictions uniformly across all the 13 districts from 6 AM to 10 PM, where all commercial establishments will shut down by 9 PM and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 PM.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on Covid, held in Amaravati on Monday as the daily positivity rate dropped to less than five percent. However, it is mandatory for individuals to wear face masks and a fine of ₹100 to be imposed if not followed. If any shops and establishments violate the guidelines, they will be asked to close down for 2-3 days.

On testing, Reddy instructed the authorities to conduct tests only on those who have fever and other symptoms. If tested positive, they should receive proper medical services. He also directed the officials to complete the establishment of oxygen generation plants. The authorities explained the work in progress at 134 plants at 97 locations and assured to be complete by the end of August.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on vaccination for teachers and complete it for both government and private school teachers before reopening schools, according to a release.