Hyderabad, July 18: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released ₹560.73 crore under Jagananna Thodu benefiting 5,10,412 small and marginal street vendors and artisans with interest free bank loans.

The amount, released towards the first tranche for the fourth consecutive year, includes interest free bank loans amounting to ₹550 crore with the balance of ₹11 crore being paid towards interest subvention.

It would be directly credited into their bank accounts. The beneficiaries include 4,54,000 petty traders who have availed repeat loans.

Releasing the amount virtually from his camp office in Amaravati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the AP was the ‘only’ State which was implementing the scheme to help lakhs of petty traders and artisans. The number of loan beneficiaries is higher in the State than the rest of the country, he claimed.

The petty traders, who have been repaying the loans promptly and taking repeat loans, can get an annual increment of ₹1,000 on the loan amount of ₹10,000 can avail a maximum loan of ₹13,000 under the scheme.

Designed to help petty traders and traditional artisans who depend on loan sharks for daily working capital, the scheme has so far benefitted 15,87,492 petty traders and artisans including 13,29,011 beneficiaries who took loans multiple times.

Government has so far spent ₹2,956 crore under the scheme which includes ₹75 crore paid towards interest.

Artisans who work on brass items and make Bobbili Veena, Kondapally and Etikoppaka toys, Kalankari and lace items and puppets have also been receiving loans under the scheme, according to a release.