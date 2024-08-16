The Andhra Pradesh Government and Tata Group are exploring the possibility of setting up a Development Centre of TCS in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted this after a meeting with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Board at Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of all Tata Group companies, in Amaravati on Friday.

The enhancement of the State’s air connectivity with Air India and Vistara, along with the feasibility of collaboration across various sectors was also discussed, the Chief Minister said.

TASKFORCE

The State Government also constituted a Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh @2047 with representatives from the industry and intellectuals. Chandrasekaran will co-chair the task force, Naidu said.

The Tata Group also agreed to partner in the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC), which is being set up by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CCI) in Amaravati.