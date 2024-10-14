Andhra Pradesh Government will soon set up the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. In a review meeting on policies being adopted for industrial development, MSME and food processing in Amaravati on Monday, Naidu said employment generation through innovation was the top priority of his government.

The Chief Minister said that the upcoming innovation hub will be named after the business tycoon Late Ratan Tata, which, he said, would certainly take the industrial sector much forward in the State.

The industrial policies being framed should be in accordance with the objective of employment creation while the speed of doing business to attract investments. He felt that more exercise was needed on the policy on private industrial parks and said all the key policies should be placed before the Cabinet in its next meeting