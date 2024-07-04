In a significant policy move, the Andhra Pradesh government will implement free supply of sand within a week. A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the new sand policy is likely to come into effect from July 8.

Free supply of sand was one of the key promises of the NDA election manifesto. There were allegations of a mafia of sand, land and liquor in Andhra Pradesh in the previous dispensation.

Sand availability

As part of the preparations for unveiling the new sand policy, the officials are now studying the amount of sand available in various regions of the State and also holding discussions with those who bagged contracts for sand mining during the previous regime.

Apart from regular sources, estimates are also being taken up in reservoirs and barrages where sand is available right now, which could be supplied for next two-three months.