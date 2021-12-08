AP Govt to waive ₹10,000 worth home loans of poor under OTS scheme: CM Jagan Reddy

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The Andhra Pradesh Government will waive off home loans of the poor totalling to ₹10,000 crore under One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, according to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In review meet on YSR Jagananna Colonies and YSR Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme held in Amaravati on Wednesday, he directed officials to create awareness on the benefits of the OTS scheme for house loans among people.
In September, the State government offered a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to those who had availed themselves of loans from the AP State Housing Corporation (APSHC) between 1983 and 2011.
Also see: Helping MSMEs regenerate
The OTS amount in rural areas is ₹10,000, ₹15,000 in municipalities, and ₹20,000 in corporations. The loanees can avail the scheme by paying the prescribed amount up to December 15. Revenue officials will register the land for beneficiaries on December 21.The scheme had also attracted criticism from Opposition parties in the State.
Speaking in the meet, the Chief Minister said the OTS scheme was totally voluntary and houses will be registered with clear titles.
The State government will be waiving off ₹10,000 crore of housing loans of the poor, registrations would be done free of cost, and beneficiaries would get legal rights on the properties, he added.
Referring to criticism on the scheme from the Opposition, Reddy said “a few vested interests” have been trying to hinder the implementation of the OTS scheme which is “the best opportunity” for the poor and it is “entirely their decision to use the scheme or not.”
Also see: Long term capital gains tax: CII pitches for reduction in REITs/InvITs units’ holding period to one year
He directed officials to distribute the registration documents from December 21. He said the State government will also register the houses and give absolute rights to 43,000 people who paid the loan amount under the previous government.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...