AP has carried out one million Covid-19 tests, so far

Andhra Pradesh has carried out over one million Covid-19 tests, logging 10,17,123 tests as on Sunday.

With extensive testing and timely treatment, the mortality rate stands at 1.24 percent in the State, which is much lower than the national average of 2.86 percent, according to a statement.

The State government started working as per an action plan to contain the spread of Covid-19 and utilised the services of village volunteers for community surveillance, monitoring health conditions.

Starting with zero testing facilities, in no time, the State government ramped up its health infrastructure and established 78 testing laboratories including government, private, and TrueNat labs along with dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

The first lab for COVID19 was established on March 7

While it took 59 days to complete the first one lakh, the State has consistently increased the testing capacity and completed the last three lakh tests in just 12 days.

The tests per million population in Andhra Pradesh has reached 19,047 against the national average of 6,878. The extensive testing has been a backbone in the battle against the pandemic which enabled the State to complete over one million tests in less than 125 days.

The government has adopted a three -pronged strategy of tracing, testing,and treatment to contain the spread and intensity of Covid-19. It is also providing a financial assistance of ₹2,000 to the patients discharged from hospital.