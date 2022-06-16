AP inks MoU with Byju’s for Govt schools

Andhra Pradesh government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Byju to impart education to government school students to provide the content of the latter.

Speaking at a function to mark the MoU in Amaravati on Thursday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the partnership with Byju’s would change the lives of poor students and the content would guide them to learn better.

The quality’ content provided by Byju’s will make it easier for children to understand in the visual medium, and also help in achieving better results for the students studying between class 4-10 in government schools across the State.

The government would provide Tabs to guide the students who are currently studying class 8 and will be appearing for Class X exam in CBSE in 2025. The government will be distributing the Tabs to 4.7 lakh students in September at a cost of ₹500 crore.

Byju’s content was not available for private schools without paying ₹20,000-24,000 per year towards subscription, whereas the government has made it available for free to the government school students, according to a release.