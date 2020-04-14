AP launches unified portal for cement procurement

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
In a relief to lockdown-hit cement-makers, Andhra Pradesh Government has commenced the process cement procurement by launching a dedicated portal.
The online platform, YSR Nirman, has been developed to help various departments of the State Government to procure cement from suppliers for Government works such as Polavaram irrigation project, housing and roads. The portal will also display availability of cement demand and supply on a real-time basis.
This was disclosed by T Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Commissioner, Information & Public Relations Department, and Member, State Level Task Force Committee, on Tuesday.
The State Government convened a meeting with cement manufacturers last month and decided that all government departments should procure cement at ₹225 (PPC) and ₹235 (OPC) a bag including GST.
It was also decided that all such supplies should be made in red bags by the cement companies, to distinguish it from private supplies and to prevent misuse, the Commissioner said. A single point nodal agency with district collector for payments related to all cement procurement will also come up.
The Government departments, district collectors, AP Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) and other suppliers will be given access to the portal with user ID and Passwords.
The District Collector will forward the consolidated demand to APCMA and it will then allocate the suppliers based on the quantity of cement.
Andhra Pradesh, perhaps, is the first State to initiate steps to kick-start construction and other economic activity even while fighting Covid-19.
A couple of weeks ago it had also resumed sand-mining to ensure adequate stocks of sand to the construction industry.
