AP Legislative Council to be abolished

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council is all set to be abolished.

In a major move, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has moved a statutory resolution in the Legislative Assembly today seeking the abolition of the Legislative Council.



The Secretary to the State Legislature issued a notice to this effect.



The Legislative Council with a strength of 58 is dominated by the opposition Telugu Desam Party with 32 members. The ruling YSR Congress Party has nine members. With the numbers not expected to change for at least two more years, the government can have a tough time in carrying out Legislative business.



The YS Jagan Govt is already facing the heat with the Council trying to put spokes in its plan to create three capitals and pursue a decentralised development model for the State.



Although, the Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly have passed the bills seeking the three capitals and repeal the AP Capital Area Development Authority, the TDP dominated Council has been insisting on referring them to a select committee.

In the past too, the NT Rama Rao led Telugu Desam Govt abolished the Council in the united Andhra Pradesh in 1985. However, the issue of the Centre's role in hastening the process of the abolition is a key factor, political experts feel on the move by the Jagan's government.

