News

AP Legislative Council to be abolished

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Jaganmohan moves a statutory resolution to seek the abolition of the council

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council is all set to be abolished.

In a major move, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has moved a statutory resolution in the Legislative Assembly today seeking the abolition of the Legislative Council.
 

The Secretary to the State Legislature issued a notice to this effect.
 

The  Legislative Council with a strength of 58 is dominated by the opposition Telugu Desam Party with 32 members. The ruling YSR Congress Party has nine members. With the numbers not expected to change for at least two more years, the government can have a tough time in carrying out Legislative business.
 

Read:

The YS Jagan Govt is already facing the heat with the Council trying to put spokes in its plan to create three capitals and pursue a decentralised development model for the State.
 

Although, the Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly have passed the bills seeking the three capitals and repeal the AP Capital Area Development Authority, the TDP dominated Council has been insisting on referring them to a select committee.

In the past too, the NT Rama Rao led Telugu Desam Govt abolished the Council in the united Andhra Pradesh in 1985. However, the issue of the Centre's role in hastening the process of the abolition is a key factor, political experts feel on the move by the Jagan's government.
 

Published on January 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IIMB’s one-year MBA programme ranked No 1 in India by Financial Times