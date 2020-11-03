AP plans to set up 400 EV charging stations in electric mobility push

While stepping up efforts to set up electric vehicle infrastructure by setting up 400 charging stations across the State in the first phase, the Andhra Pradesh Government plans to attract investments in the electric mobility space.

In its efforts to boost clean energy and energy efficiency objectives, Andhra Pradesh is seeking to woo electric vehicle manufacturers and encourage the establishment of a testing track for electric vehicles, which is likely to see an investment of about ₹250 crore.

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP) has been coordinating with International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, Haryana, and obtained LoI for setting up testing facility for auto components and vehicles and intelligence testing tracks for vehicles with an investment of ₹250 crore.

Proposals were also submitted to the ICAT for development of human resources in production and maintenance of electric vehicles and fuel cell technologies in all technical institutions across AP.

In a webinar on ‘Go Electric’ campaign, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), State Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said: “Installing charging stations will boost the confidence of users of electric vehicles and will also encourage companies to launch new electric vehicles.”

He said the State government was taking measures to promote electric vehicles and establish charging infrastructure. The idea is to establish charging infrastructure at every 25 km across national highways.

NREDCAP has been nominated as the State's nodal agency for setting up of charging stations.

S Ramana Reddy, VC and MD, NREDCAP, said: “a MoU was entered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for deployment of electric cars. About 300 electric cars have been deployed with various government organisations. Besides, MoUs were also entered between NREDCAP and NTPC and NREDCAP and others for establishment of charging stations.”

It is also proposed to set up 460 chargers across 83 locations across the State under FAME II Scheme.

In addition, proposals were submitted to the Member Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Commissioner of Transport, GMR Foundation for providing electric retrofit kits with swappable batteries for three-wheeler electric passenger autos.

Initially retrofitted electrical activity will start in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati cities and will be taken to the market mode in all 13 district headquarters and across some smart cities. Piaggio had already started one swapping station in Vijayawada, Ramana Reddy said.