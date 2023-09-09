Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and National President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), N Chandrababu Naidu, was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Nandyal in the early hours of Saturday in connection with a case of corruption in skill development programmes.

Naidu was taken into custody at R K Function Hall in town by sleuths of AP police and the CID after stiff resistance by TDP activists.

As per the notice served by the police to the TDP president, he has been booked under various actions of Criminal Procedure Code including Sections 120(8), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 rw 34 & 37 IPC and other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Tension prevailed in the town as a large number of TDP activists gathered at the function hall where Naidu stayed for the night. Naidu is being shifted to Vijayawada, Party sources said the arrest would be challenged legally.

