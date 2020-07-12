AP records new single-day peak in Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge in Andhra Pradesh with a new single-day record of 1,933 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State has gone up to 29,168, according to a bulletin released on Sunday.

The death toll on account of the dreaded virus had gone up to 328 in the State with a fresh single-day high of 19 deaths, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 846 patients were discharged from hospitals. So far, 15,412 coronavirus patients have recovered. There are 13,428 active cases now.

Guntur district has crossed the 3,000 mark, with 3,019 cases, behind Kurnool (3,405) and Anantapuramu (3,290).

So far, 11,53,849 samples have been tested with a positivity rate of 2.53 per cent.