AP reports 10,004 new Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh with 10,004 new cases detected in the last twenty four hours.

New Covid cases have been in excess of 10,000 per day for the last five days.

According to a bulletin released on Monday, 56,490 samples have been tested since Sunday, 10,004 have been tested positive.

In the same period, 121 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus while 8,772 patients have recovered fully.

So far, 37.22 lakh samples have been tested in the State.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the State is 4.24 lakh and deaths 3,884.