News

AP reports 10,004 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh with 10,004 new cases detected in the last twenty four hours.

New Covid cases have been in excess of 10,000 per day for the last five days.

According to a bulletin released on Monday, 56,490 samples have been tested since Sunday, 10,004 have been tested positive.

In the same period, 121 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus while 8,772 patients have recovered fully.

So far, 37.22 lakh samples have been tested in the State.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the State is 4.24 lakh and deaths 3,884.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 31, 2020
coronavirus
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.