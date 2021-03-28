News

AP reports 1,005 new covid cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 28, 2021

Rapid increase of new covid-19 cases is continuing in Andhra Pradesh with 1,005 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

As per a bulletin released by the State government on Sunday, out of 31,142 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1,005 tested positive.

Two patients had succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries

The new covid cases have outpaced number of recoveries as 324 people have been discharged after complete cure since Saturday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active cases now stand at 5,394 in the State.

Published on March 28, 2021

