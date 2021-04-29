AP reports 14,792 new Covid cases; CM orders to increase beds in all districts

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday ordered to increase beds in Covid hospitals even as 14,792 new covid cases were reported in the state on Thursday.
Reddy who held a review meeting in Amaravati on the Covid situation said that 3,000 beds should be arranged for Covid care centres in every district and that oxygen manufacturing plants should be set up and oxygen tankers must be arranged at hospitals.
The amount being being paid to empanelled private hospitals for treatment of Covid patients should also be increased and the same rates should also be applicable for Arogyasri hospitals, Reddy added.
Also read: AP to provide Covid-19 vaccine free to all in 18-45 years age group
The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up 42 PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants to ensure adequate oxygen for Covid hospitals.
There are 35,644 beds in 422 Covid hospitals (public and private) in the State, of which 21,590 are occupied. About 79,000 patients are in home isolation and another 6,348 are in Covid care centers; 14,862 patients are being treated on oxygen beds, officials said.
