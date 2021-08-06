AP reports 2,209 new Covid cases

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Covid19 continues to be a cause of concern in Andhra Pradesh as 2,209 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.
According to a government bulletin released on Friday, out of 81,505 samples tested, 2,209 tested positive since Thursday.
East Godavari had the highest number of new Covid cases at 438 followed by Chittoor and Nellore at 382 and 307 respectively.
In the last 24 hours, 1,896 covid patients have been discharged after complete recovery.
With this, the total number of active Covid cases in the State now stood at 20,593 with a total death toll of 13,490, the bulletin said.
