AP reports single day record of 6,045 new cases, 65 deaths

Andhra Pradesh has on Wednesday reported a single day record of 65 deaths and 6,045 new Covid-19 cases in the last twenty four hours.

According to a health bulletin released today, the total number of cases and death toll had gone up to 64,713 and 823 respectively.

The State now has 31,763 active cases after 32,127 patients recovered. The mortality rate is 1.27 per cent.

Massive spurt in Vizag

Visakhapatnam saw a massive spurt in the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM, reporting 1,049 cases while East Godavari district added another 891, followed by Guntur with 842.

Guntur also registered 15 Covid-19 deaths in a day, the highest in the State so far, followed by 10 in Krishna and eight in West Godavari districts.