AP setting up 25 skill development centres

The Andhra Pradesh government is focussing on skill development and 25 such centres will be set up in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, according to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
He was speaking at Surampalem village near Gannavaram in Krishna district on Thursday after jointly inaugurating the new building of the Central Institute of Plastics and Engineering Technology along with Union Minister Sadananda Gowda.
He said the State government had made it mandatory for the industries to give 75 per cent of jobs to locals. “Therefore, it is our duty to train youth to suit the requirements of the industry. Ours is the first State to do so in the country. We are seeking the help of the industry and the Centre in the endeavour,” he said.
He requested the Union Minister to set up more plastic engineering and technology centres in the State.
Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Gowda said plastic recycling was the need of the hour and more such centres should come up in the State. Another such centre would be set up at Nayudupeta in Nellore district. He promised that the Union Government would render all help in setting up industries in the Vijayawada region and other regions of the State. “We are committed to re-building of the State after bifurcation. We will give all help,” he added.
