AP temple priests to get ₹5,000 grant as Covid-19 relief

Andhra Pradesh Government has on Thursday announced a financial assistance of ₹5,000 to priests.

As per a decision taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, ₹5000 will be paid to the priests performing rituals in small temples without any monthly salary.

It may be recalled that all temples and other places of worship have been shutdown completely in the state due to lockdown. “This has made resulted in the loss of income for priests of smaller temples who are dependent on the offering made by the devotees,” the government said.

At present, the priests in the state are being covered under two schemes, namely `Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam' and Archaka Welfare Fund.

Those priests who are not covered under these two schemes will now be given ₹5,000 as a grant in view of the adverse impact of Covid-19 lockdown.