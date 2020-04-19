AP to encourage pumped hydro storage projects

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to come out with a ‘Renewable Export Policy’ to boost hybrid renewable energy projects backed by storage, including pumped-storage projects.

It is proposed to encourage development of hybrid pumped hydro storage, solar and wind energy projects. A draft policy, prepared by NREDCAP (New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation) to encourage setting up of hybrid projects, is under consideration by the Government.

NREDCAP has identified 29 locations for Pumped Hydro Storage (PSP) projects with a total potential capacity of 33,240 MW on river and off-river sites.

This proposal is expected to help convert variable renewable energy sources into the round-the-clock power and attract investments into the State.

A feasibility study was conducted across various locations in the State and a detailed report prepared. The data provided by AP Water Resources Information and Management System and Australian National University helped to identify the locations.

According to State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, “The Pumped Storage Projects are helpful to supply round the clock power in the State which is vital in attracting large-scale investments and providing 24x7 power supply to various sectors. They will also help in employment generation, increase tax revenue in the form of GST. Significantly, we can export power to other States which will generate revenues to the State.”

State Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said Pumped hydro storage plant is the most commonly used and most commercially viable large scale electricity storage technology and currently accounts for 95 per cent of the total storage capacity globally.

NREDCAP VC & MD S Ramana Reddy said, “Water is pumped from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir. And when the stored is released, it helps generate power. Pumped storage plants are able to react to grid fluctuations in the shortest possible time by generating the required electricity and reserve output at low wind or lack of sunshine.”

It is proposed to take up some of the projects by the government and the others by offering to private developers.

The Union Ministry of Renewable Energy had notified the wind-solar hybrid policy indicating that any form of storage — not just batteries – could be used in hybrid projects, including pumped hydro storage.

AP has installed capacity of 4,079 MW of wind and 3,522 MW of solar power in the renewable energy space.