AP tops in number of Covid-19 tests as tally goes up to 1,259

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) infection continues to surge in Andhra Pradesh with 82 more affected in the last twenty-four hours.
This has taken the total tally of the pandemic in the State to 1,259, according to a government bulletin on Tuesday.
However, the death rate is under control with no new casualties reported since yesterday. So far, 31 persons have succumbed to the virus while 258 have been treated and discharged. Over 970 patients are hospitalised.
Kurnool continues to have highest number of cases at 332, followed by Guntur with 254 and Krishna district 223.
With an average of 1,504 Covid-19 tests per million population, Andhra Pradesh tops the list of States number of tests being conducted to detect the pandemic. The government is also gearing up to set up virology labs in all the districts. A total of 80,334 tests have been conducted so far.
While the national average in terms of positives cases recorded is 4.13 per cent, the state average is 1.57 percent. The average death rate of the country is 3.19 percent and the state average is 2.46 per cent. All these cases are from containment zones, according to a release.
Officials told the Chief Minister they are gearing up to set up labs in Srikakulam, Prakasam, Nellore, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.
