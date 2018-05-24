Apeejay’s Typhoo Tea looks to become a ₹100-crore brand

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Typhoo Tea, a part of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, is looking to become a ₹100-crore brand in the next three to four years backed by the expansion of its product basket and geographical diversification.
Typhoo, which is primarily available in the tea bag format, has clocked sales worth ₹35 crore.
According to Subrata Mukerji, Business Head of Typhoo’s India, Typhoo has launched the organic and herbal tea variants under the ‘benefit range’ and this is likely to push sales.
“The millenials are looking to adopt smarter beverages. We launched this (organic and herbal tea) range about two months ago and it has found good acceptance among our customers. We expect our sales to grow by 25-30 per cent this year,” Mukerji told BusinessLine.
The Apeejay Surrendra group, which is also into tea plantations, had acquired the UK-based Typhoo Tea and its associated brands in 2005, and launched its range of teas and fruit infusions in India in 2007. The group’s tea plantation business is estimated at ₹400 crore.
Expansion of products
Under the ‘benefit range’, the company has rolled out three variants of organic herbal teas, named ‘Night Time’, ‘Root Remedy’ and ‘Slim Tea’, each aimed to give focussed results. It also plans to launch two more variants – Chamomile and Peppermint soon.
The brand, which is available across all major metro cities, will also move into 10-12 new markets this year.
“We are already present in 12 markets and we plan to add 12 more markets such as Indore, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Vijayawada, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur etc, this year,” he said.
While metros have been growing at 10-15 per cent, the emerging metros are growing at close to 20-25 per cent, he added.
For pushing its retail sales, the company is betting big on social and digital media campaigns and providing experiential marketing by engaging its customers with dietitians and nutritionists.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor