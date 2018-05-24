Apeejay’s Typhoo Tea looks to become a ₹100-crore brand

Typhoo Tea, a part of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, is looking to become a ₹100-crore brand in the next three to four years backed by the expansion of its product basket and geographical diversification.

Typhoo, which is primarily available in the tea bag format, has clocked sales worth ₹35 crore.

According to Subrata Mukerji, Business Head of Typhoo’s India, Typhoo has launched the organic and herbal tea variants under the ‘benefit range’ and this is likely to push sales.

“The millenials are looking to adopt smarter beverages. We launched this (organic and herbal tea) range about two months ago and it has found good acceptance among our customers. We expect our sales to grow by 25-30 per cent this year,” Mukerji told BusinessLine.

The Apeejay Surrendra group, which is also into tea plantations, had acquired the UK-based Typhoo Tea and its associated brands in 2005, and launched its range of teas and fruit infusions in India in 2007. The group’s tea plantation business is estimated at ₹400 crore.

Expansion of products

Under the ‘benefit range’, the company has rolled out three variants of organic herbal teas, named ‘Night Time’, ‘Root Remedy’ and ‘Slim Tea’, each aimed to give focussed results. It also plans to launch two more variants – Chamomile and Peppermint soon.

The brand, which is available across all major metro cities, will also move into 10-12 new markets this year.

“We are already present in 12 markets and we plan to add 12 more markets such as Indore, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Vijayawada, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur etc, this year,” he said.

While metros have been growing at 10-15 per cent, the emerging metros are growing at close to 20-25 per cent, he added.

For pushing its retail sales, the company is betting big on social and digital media campaigns and providing experiential marketing by engaging its customers with dietitians and nutritionists.