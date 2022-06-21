Apollo Hospitals bag accreditations for digital tech in healthcare

Apollo Hospitals has achieved Stage 6 accreditations for three HIMSS digital maturity models for its digital health capabilities.

The accreditations have been bagged for the Digital Imaging Adoption Model (DIAM), the Outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (O-EMRAM), and the Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM).

“We are striving to ensure that we can provide personalized care to every individual guided by technology that ensures that we are operationally effective, sharply focused on quality of service, and non-compromising on achieving the highest standards of clinical outcomes bundled with the hallmark of Apollo’s tender loving care,’‘ Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals said in a release.

Simon Lin, HIMSS VP and Executive Director for Asia-Pacific said: “Apollo has continued to show commitment and consistency in advancing their digital health capabilities to ensure that they can leverage the full potential of digital technology to continue driving optimal patient outcomes.’‘

Apollo has now become the first in the APAC region and second in the world to achieve DIAM Stage 6, he added.

STAGE 6 enables Structured or Coded Data from external sources to be integrated into the Clinical Data Repository, an icon is used to indicate external data is available for clinician teams.

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology.