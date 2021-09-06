Apollo Hospitals handles over 100 robotic cardiac surgeries

Describing robotic surgeries as the future of surgical care, Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru announced it has conducted over 100 robotics cardiac surgeries at its dedicated Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery Unit.

It announced that the hospital performed a Complex Mitral Valve surgery using robotic-assisted minimally invasive cardiac surgery with the da Vinci robotic system in under 70 minutes.

Dr. Sathyaki Nambala, Sr. Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon and HoD, Robotic Cardiac Surgery Unit, said, “Cardiovascular diseases tend to affect patients in the most productive years of their lives result in catastrophic social and economic consequences. The establishment of a Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery programme requires dedication and preparation. We are proud to be India’s first hospital to complete 100 robotic cardiac surgeries since the programme’s inception in late 2019.”

In comparison with traditional open-heart surgery, the da Vinci Xi’s innovative technology allows complex cardiovascular surgeries to be performed through smaller incisions and precise motion control.

“In addition, a high-definition camera provides a clear, 3D view of the chest to the surgeon on a console screen. With the help of the system, we were also successful in conducting the fastest Robotic Complex Mitral Valve repair in under 70 minutes as opposed to the global benchmarks. We hope to achieve more such milestones in the near future.”

Robotic cardiac surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that helps patients return to their everyday life much faster than open-heart surgeries. Surgeons use the da Vinci Surgical System to operate through 8 mm holes called ports and a magnified 3D high-definition vision as well as tiny wristed instruments that bend and rotate much more than the human hand aid in surgery. As a result, surgeons have better vision, precision, and control.

Other benefits include decreased pain, fewer post-operative wound infections, less post-operative scarring, and improved breathing. Recovery is rapid, with lesser hospitalisation, faster mobilisation and rehabilitation. Reducing the chance of infection makes it an ideal procedure for people with diabetes and older patients.

Over a Zoom call, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Group of Hospitals said, “ Our goal has always been to bring the cutting-edge medical technology to India for the benefit of our patients. We want more patients to benefit from the advanced surgical and medical care available at our hospitals. The da Vinci Surgical System has assisted us in providing the best possible surgical outcomes, and the completion of more than 100 successful robotic cardiac surgeries attests to our commitment to providing the most recent and highest quality of care.”

According to a study published in The Lancet Global Health, Indians now have one of the highest rates of mortality after a heart failure diagnosis, higher than people in several developing countries around the world.