Apollo Hospitals shares rally for the second straight day after it posted over 50 per cent year-on-year growth in its fourth quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Shares of the Chennai-based healthcare chain are trading at ₹4,800 apiece after touching an intraday high of ₹4,825.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The share price is ruling near its 52-week high of ₹4,901.95 apiece marked on December 5, 2022.

On Tuesday, Apollo Hospitals announced its fourth quarter and FY23 results. The healthcare provider posted a 51 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹146 crore against a net profit of ₹97 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY22.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 21 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,302 crore (₹3,546 crore) during Q4FY23. Of the total revenues, the share of healthcare services (hospitals) grew at 18 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,195 crore while that of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL), which includes clinics, diagnostics and daycare business, stood at ₹309 crore. Revenue of Apollo HealthCo (digital health and pharmacy distribution business) stood at ₹1,799 crore, growing by 31 per cent y-o-y.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed at ₹4,600 apiece on NSE and have rallied nearly 5 per cent in the last two trading days.