Apollo Hospitals shares rally for the second straight day after it posted over 50 per cent year-on-year growth in its fourth quarter net profit on Tuesday. 

Shares of the Chennai-based healthcare chain are trading at ₹4,800 apiece after touching an intraday high of ₹4,825.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The share price is ruling near its 52-week high of ₹4,901.95 apiece marked on December 5, 2022. 

On Tuesday, Apollo Hospitals announced its fourth quarter and FY23 results. The healthcare provider posted a 51 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹146 crore against a net profit of ₹97 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY22. 

Also read:Apollo Hospitals charts ₹3,000 crore capex plans; to add 2,000 beds in 3-4 years

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 21 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,302 crore (₹3,546 crore) during Q4FY23. Of the total revenues, the share of healthcare services (hospitals) grew at 18 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,195 crore while that of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL), which includes clinics, diagnostics and daycare business, stood at ₹309 crore. Revenue of Apollo HealthCo (digital health and pharmacy distribution business) stood at ₹1,799 crore, growing by 31 per cent y-o-y. 

Also read
According to government data, the number of medical colleges has increased significantly since 2014.

40 medical colleges derecognised in two months for flouting NMC norms, say sources

Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed at ₹4,600 apiece on NSE and have rallied nearly 5 per cent in the last two trading days.  

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   