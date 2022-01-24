Apollo Hospitals partners with top US clinic

Apollo Hospitals Group has signed an agreement with the Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a US-based joint venture between Cleveland Institute and Amwell, to offer second opinion services to their patients.

Offered at a fee of ₹1.30 lakhs, a panel of experts from the US clinic will help patients and doctors with a second opinion to help them make a final call a surgery/treatment for a serious ailment.

“We have launched telemedicine services at Apollo about 20 years ago. This initiative with Cleveland Clinic would go a long way in helping the patients take critical decisions,” Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, has said.

The patients and their doctors can access this service online to get in touch with medical experts at the US clinic.

A senior executive of Apollo Hospitals said that they would talk to insurance companies to factor in second opinions in their packages. This new collaboration would help empower Indian patients to tap into the expertise of Cleveland Clinic’s physicians and enhance patient outcomes and care coordination, Frank McGillin, Chief Executive Officer of The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, said.

The process on consulting Apollo doctors and according relevant permissions, the medical records of the patients would be shared with the US team.

A conference call will be scheduled between thetwo consultants in presence of the patient. “Based on the patient’s health history and case discussion with the Apollo consultant, the international doctor will share insights in the form of a written opinion,” the executive said.