Apollo launches AI-based heart risk score

The Apollo Group of Hospitals has launched an artificial intelligence-based Web tool to predict and prevent heart disease. The Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score, which the hospital claims is a first-of-its-kind score developed for Indians, will give an instantaneous rating.

“The tool is built on algorithms based on anonymised data relating to around four lakh individuals across the country collected by us,” Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, has said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, she said the hospital will offer the easy-to-use tool to physicians across hospitals and clinics for free.

‘Azure Platform’

“We are willing to give it to governments if they want to deploy it in public sector hospitals,” she said.

The tool, built on Microsoft Azure Platform, asks simple questions to know about the basic health profile. Once keyed in, the algorithms will come out with a score specific to the individual.

Developed using a combination of applied AI and clinical expertise on a large sample of retrospective data on health checks and coronary events, the tool delivers a risk score that takes into account all contributing factors including lifestyle attributes such as diet, tobacco and smoking preferences and physical activity.

“The risk is categorised into High, Moderate and Minimal. The tool also gives insights on the risk contributors that can be modified to improve the score,” she said.