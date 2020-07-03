Apollo Proton Cancer Centre gets global accreditation from JCI

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), the first Proton therapy centre in South Asia and the Middle East, has received accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI), a global health care accreditation entity.

This makes APCC India’s first dedicated advanced cancer centre to receive this international accreditation.

“I am pleased that Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) has been accorded a special honour; it is now the first advanced cancer centre in India to be accredited by JCI,” Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said in virtual press conference on Friday.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said: “It was just about 12 months ago that the very first Proton Therapy in South Asia and The Middle East was unveiled at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in Chennai. It marked a definitive step ahead by making the world’s most advanced radiation therapy much more accessible, benefiting a population of over 3.5 billion people.’’

Since its commencement in June 2019, APCC has been a key cancer centre across the globe for Proton Therapy and Cancer Care Management. It introduced Proton Therapy for the first time in India with the expertise of a Multi-Disciplinary Cancer Management Team and an organ-specific practice.